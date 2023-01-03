Ja Morant Sued For Allegedly Punching Teenager During Pickup Game

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Ja Morant‘s got himself in some basketball-related trouble.

But it’s got nothing to do with the NBA, and everything to do with a game played at his Tennessee home back on July 26.

TMZ says that the game ended with a lawsuit getting filed in Shelby Country, but all documents pertaining to the case have been sealed.

According to police documents, the suit was filed by a 17-year-old Sept. 9, after he told cops he was playing in a pickup basketball game at Morant’s residence when the two began to feud.

“The plaintiff, according to the docs, said the argument became heated, and he threw a basketball at Morant — “accidentally” hitting him in the face. The teenager said the Grizzlies point guard then approached him, put his chin on his shoulder, and asked a bystander “Should I do it to him?” The teen says Morant then struck him “with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground,” writes TMZ.

Documents say that Morant allegedly continued to hit him while he was on the ground and another person joined in on the beatdown.

Officers say the teen had “a large knot” on his head after the attack.

However, Morant’s claiming self-defense, saying the ball was intentionally thrown at him and that the 17-year-old “began to approach him as if he wanted to fight.”

The teen also allegedly made threats as he was being escorted off the property, saying he’d “light his [Morant’s] house up.”

Police investigated the allegations for weeks before turning the case over to the district attorney Oct. 4 before declining to prosecute.

Ja Morant has been a member of the Memphis Grizzlies since he was the franchise’s second-overall pick in the 2019 draft. He’d soon become one of the leagues most exciting-to-watch and explosive players which has led to him being named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2020 and a All-Star Game selection in 2022.

