Kandi Burruss Pulls Off Hilarious Spoof Of Soulja Boy Interview

Kandi Burruss is back with another hilarious skit. On Wednesday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram with another funny spoof video, which captured her giving a flawless impersonation of Soldier Boy during his interview with VLAD TV in 2016.

Donning the rapper’s sunglasses, graphic white long sleeve, and bald fade, Burruss replicated the interview down to a t.

“Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em! You know Big Draco had to be the first male rapper that I spoofed,” the Old Lady Gang CEO captioned the clip.

Across social media, fans and celebrities were sent chuckling left and right due to the star’s spot-on impression.