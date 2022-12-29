Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Give Us Couples Goals On Vacation

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union and her hubby Dwyane Wade are always giving us fashion and couples goals and we can’t get enough of their love!

The adorable couple was spotted on Instagram earlier this week, where they donned stylish looks while spending time on vacation, soaking up some rays in Hawaii.

Taking to the social media platform, the actress shared a photo carousel of herself alongside her hubby where they rocked coordinating, tropical ensembles that showed off their killer vacation style and glowing skin.

Gab’s look was a yellow maxi dress that was perfect for the beach. She wore the cut out dress to perfection and paired the look with white sandals and minimal jewelry and wore her box braids in a pulled back style.

The former NBA baller matched his actress wife’s fly and donned a two piece, multi colored look featuring a checkered shirt and matching slacks. He accessorized the look with white shoes and sunnies as he held Gabrielle and their daughter Kaavia’s hand while posing for a few photos.

The stylish wife and mother shared the couple’s fashionable look in a photo dump on Instagram, captioning the carousel, “Been better together … Swipe Through for @abbottelemabc Season 3 spoilers”

Check out the fashionable pics below.

We’ve aid it before and we’ll say it again: a couple that slays together stays together! What do you think about this couple’s style?

