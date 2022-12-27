SAVE US: The Most Anticipated Superhero Movies Of 2023

Marvel and DC continue to be two of the biggest companies in the comics industry and putting those beloved characters on the big screen has proved popular. With the released of movies such as The Batman, Black Adam, Thor: Love and Thunder and Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was a gigantic year for the superhero genre in 2022. Analysis by online casino comparison experts at CasinoAlpha.ie reveal the most anticipated films releasing in 2023 which feature both Marvel and DC heroes.
1. The Flash – June
The DC speedster has appeared previously in 2017’s Justice League as well as the self-titled CW series, The Flash. This will be the character’s first solo outing after decades of failed attempts to release a Flash film. Taking inspiration from the storyline of Flashpoint, the film could lead to a soft reboot of the DCEU with the introduction of multiple universes. The Flash has a monthly search volume of 415,000, coming first on their list.
2. The Marvels – July
Following on from 2019’s Captain Marvel and the Disney+ 2022 Ms Marvel, this film will be part of phase five of the MCU and will feature Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau as they attempt to figure out why they keep swapping places when using their powers.
The Marvels has a monthly search volume of 163,000, making it the most anticipated Marvel film on our list.
3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May
Following 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2, Vol.3 sees Peter Quill along with his crew rally together to defend the universe once again. Being part of phase five of the MCU, we can expect cameo appearances from other Marvel heroes to set up the future of the series.
Rounding out the top three, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 has a monthly search volume of 127,000.
The fourth film in Sony’s Spider-Man universe. After a troubled development due to reboots and rights issues for the web-slinger, Sony greenlit a Kraven solo film which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Kraven the Hunter has a monthly search volume of 85,000.
5. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February
The first film in phase five of the MCU and a follow-up to 2018’s Ant-Man and The Wasp. Quantumania pits Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne against Kang the Conqueror as they explore the quantum realm. With a monthly search volume of 78,000, Quantumania is the third Marvel film on our list.
With a total of nine films this year, Superhero fans will have plenty to delve into, with Quantumania being the first release in February and Shazam! Fury of the Gods in March of 2023.
6. Blue Bettle – August
Mexican-American teenager Jaime Reyes gains super powers when a mysterious scarab binds to his spine and provides him with a powerful suit of blue alien armor. Blue Bottle has a monthly search volume of 58,000.
7. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – December
Aquaman forges an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally in a bid to save Atlantis and the rest of the planet. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has a monthly search volume of 50,000.
8. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – June
After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has a monthly search volume of 39,000.
9. Shazam! Fury of the Gods – June
Shazam takes on the villainous Hespera and Kalypso, daughters of the Greek titan Atlas. Shazam! Fury of the Gods has a monthly search volume of 22,000.
A spokesperson for CasinoAlpha.ie had this to say:
“It’s interesting to note that although three Marvel films are on this list, a film from rival studio DC has more interest and anticipation. It will be interesting to see if this search volume translates into ticket sales or if Marvel will come out on top in 2023.”
2023 seems as if it’s going to be another huge year for those with or without capes. Which film are you most looking forward to seeing? Let us know in the comments!
SAVE US: The Most Anticipated Superhero Movies Of 2023 was originally published on globalgrind.com