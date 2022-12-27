Fivio Foreign “Sicc & Tired,” Coi Leray “Wasted” & More | Daily Visuals

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Fivio Foreign started 2022 off with a bang when he released his first studio album, B.I.B.L.E., and though he’s since slowed down on visuals and guest appearances, he looks to close out the year on a high note with some new work.

Coming through with some new visuals in “Sicc & Tired,” the Brooklyn Drill rapper gives fans a few bars of how far he’s come in life as he spends some time with his kids and takes them to the movies before he attends a fancy GQ soiree shining like the star he’s worked hard to become. Props, homie.

Elsewhere Coi Leray has some trouble in paradise and in her clip to “Wasted” shows just how she deals with her man on both good and bad days. Chrisean Rock and Blueface, they are not (thank God).

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Seddy Hendrix featuring T-Pain, Peso Peso and more.

FIVIO FOREIGN – “SICC & TIRED”

COI LERAY – “WASTED”

SEDDY HENDRINX FT. T-PAIN – “BODY 2 BODY”

PESO PESO – “Q.R.W”

REAL BOSTON RICHEY – “ON SITE”

DDG – “GIMME MY FLOWERS”

YEMI ALADE – “BADDIE”

HOTBOII – “BLINDIN”

