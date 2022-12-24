Spirit.Ed: These Drinks Will Add Lots Of Cheer To Your Holiday Party & Beyond

Some manner of holiday party will be the order of the weekend and families and friends from far and wide will gather to celebrate, exchange gifts and roll with the good times. To assist in that mission, we’ve compiled a handy holiday party gift guide that should take you through the next two big holiday weekends.
If there’s one thing that’s sure to go down this week and the next, it’s going to be a holiday party. Mixed drinks, mimosas, beers, wine, you name it, all will be a centerpiece along with the food, fun, and friendly times. Below, we’re featuring a few brands along with cocktails and other suggestions. We hope you find something that speaks to you.
Jose Cuervo shows up again in a roundup because, frankly, we love how the popular tequila brand approaches craft cocktails.
Cuervo Nuevo
1.5 oz Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata Tequila
.5 oz Elderflower liqueur
2 oz Brut Champagne
2 oz Club soda
Garnish: Edible gold glitter
Directions: Run a lemon wedge along half of the outer rim of a coupe and roll in gold edible glitter. Then set it aside. Add all of the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir gently, and strain into the prepared coupe glass.
Villon is a versatile cognac liqueur we’ve come to enjoy as an after-dinner treat and a fantastic cocktail base.
Villon Holiday Sidecar
1.5oz Villon
.75oz orange liqueur
.75oz fresh lemon juice
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled.
Strain into the glass, and garnish with an orange twist.
Cointreau AND (chai infused) Mount Gay Rum? Sign us up!
Tell Your Mother I Said Chai
3/4 cup Cointreau
2 cups Mount Gay Rum infused with chai
2 cups coconut milk
2 oz maple syrup
1 cup water
1 tsp vanilla
Stir all ingredients together in a pitcher and refrigerate. When ready to serve, add star anise for garnish. Pour into rocks glasses with ice and garnish with a star anise in each glass.
How to infuse rum: Add 6 chai tea bags to rum and infuse for roughly an hour.
Bumbu Creme is a dairy cream liqueur that belongs on one’s shelf year-round. McQueen and the Violet Fog is a premium gin folks are sleeping on. What a combo!
Holiday Ginger Spice
1.5oz Bumbu Creme
.75oz McQueen and the Violet Fog
1.5oz Coconut Milk (or milk of your choice)
.75oz ginger syrup
Shake with ice
Pour into glass
Top with whipped cream and sprinkle crushed ginger snaps and cinnamon
We’ve had almost all of the Hendrick’s Gin but few things mix and move as well as the original.
Hendrick’s Pomegranate Punch
Created by Hendrick’s Gin East Coast Ambassador, Erik Andersson
Ingredients:
1 1/2 part Hendrick’s Gin
1/2 part Fresh Lemon Juice
1/2 part Pomegranate Juice
1/2 part Simple Syrup
1 1/2 part Cold Blackcurrant Tea
Method: Combine all ingredients in a punch bowl over a block of ice. Ladle punch over ice a few times, garnish and serve.
Milagro honors tradition with its traditional flavor and is enjoyable either sipped neat or mixed.
Milagro Spiced Hot Chocolate
Ingredients:
1 1/2 parts Milagro Reposado Tequila
3 parts Taza Guajillo Chili Chocolate
Heavy Cream
1 Pinch Chili Powder
Chocolate Shavings
Method: Pour all ingredients into a mug and stir. Top with whipped cream and chili chocolate shavings. Milagro’s 100% blue agave profile pairs wonderfully with the sweet chocolate and hint of chili spice.
Uncle Nearest is rich with history and the whiskey that Nathan “Nearest” Green built has gone on to become a force in the spirits industry.
Ginger Soul
Created by Mixologist Alexanderia Poole
Ingredients
2 oz Uncle Nearest 1884
3-4 blackberries (plus more for garnish)
2-3 pineapple chunks
1 oz Domaine De Canton Ginger Liqueur
0.5 oz fresh squeezed lime juice
Directions: Add fruit and ginger liqueur to cocktail shaker. Muddle ingredients gently, just to break up fruit. Add Uncle Nearest and lime juice. Add ice and shake until well mixed and cold (approximately 10 seconds). Double strain into a chilled cocktail glass without ice. Garnish with skewered blackberries.
We haven’t tried out Casa Del Sol as of yet but we’re hearing some good things and really like the idea of this large-format party cocktail below.
Casa Del Sol Tequila White Christmas Margarita
(Serves 6)
12 oz. of Casa Del Sol Blanco
1 14-oz can unsweetened coconut milk
2 tbsp. cream of coconut
8 oz. triple sec
1/4 cup lime juice
Ice
Blend until smooth
We haven’t tried out the Milagro Select lineup yet, but we’ll be featuring the brand in the coming months.
Milagro Select Mexican Martini
Ingredients:
2 parts Milagro Select Reposado
3/4 part Vermouth Bianco
1 dash Orange Bitters
1 Lemon Twist
Method: Pour all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice and stir until chilled. Strain Into a chilled cocktail coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon twist. The Milagro Select Mexican Martini highlights the essential elements of the liquid, and confidently lets them shine.
Created by twin sisters Nichelle and Nicole Nichols, The Guilty Grape is moving its way through the industry.
Peach Fizz Cocktail
Recipe:
1 oz. gin (may we suggest a London Dry, the most common style)
1/2 oz. fresh lemon juice
3 1/2 oz. Peach Mango Bubbly by The Guilty Grape
Build in a shaker, add ice & shake to mix gin and lemon juice, strain into Amber Diamond Stemless wine glasses, top with bubbly & garnish with a lemon peel.
We haven’t tried out Maison No. 9, the rosé that Post Malone helped to create, but hope to do so soon.
Maison No. 9’s Holiday Sangria
Ingredients:
1 bottle Maison No. 9
8oz Pomegranate Juice
6oz Blood Orange Juice
6oz Cinnamon Syrup
4oz Gran Marnier
Soda Water
Method:
Combine all ingredients into a large pitcher and let sit overnight in the fridge.
Serve over ice.
Glassware: Wine Glass
Garnish:
Cinnamon Sticks
1 Asian Pear, Thinly Sliced
1 Pomegranate, deseeded
1 Blood Orange, halved and sliced
Lobos 1707 can do no wrong in these Spirit.Ed streets.
All That Glitters Cocktail
Ingredients:
2.5oz Lobos Extra Anejo
.25oz maple syrup
1 bar spoon Orange Blossom water
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a glass with ice
Glassware: Rocks Glass
Garnish:
1 sheet of edible gold leaf
We’re waiting on a bottle of Mezcal Campante to try (and mix up) soon!
Santa’s Punch
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz Mezcal Campante
3/4 oz lime juice
3/4 oz grenadine (pomegranate syrup)
2 bar spoons Benedictine
1 – 2 dashes of orange bitters
Top with 1 – 2 oz ginger beer
Method:
Add all ingredients to a shaking tin. Add ice and shake for about 10 seconds. Strain into a glass.
Top with ginger beer
Glassware: Low ball
Garnish:
Garnish with a piece of candied ginger and a few pomegranates seeds
American Harvest Organic Vodka is another spirit we haven’t tried but they promise to deliver a farm-to-table spirit that actually has flavor.
American Harvest Vodka’s American Gingerbread Martini
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. American Harvest Organic Vodka
1.5 oz. Irish Cream
2 tbsp. Gingerbread Syrup
.25 tsp. Vanilla Extract
1 oz. Half & Half
Method:
Combine all ingredients in cocktail shaker with ice.
Shake and strain into a glass.
Glassware: Martini Glass
Garnish:
Rim with Crushed Gingerbread Cookie and top with Whipped Cream and a Gingerbread Cookie
Whiskey doesn’t have to be all snooty and above it all. That’s where Beach Whiskey comes in. We’ll be trying this soon.
Beach Whiskey’s Hot Coco-Cocoa
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Beach Whiskey Island Coconut
5 oz. Hot Chocolate
Method:
Combine it in a mug and stir.
Glassware: Mug
Garnish:
Top with Whipped Cream and Cinnamon Dust
Now for some different options!
Sierra Nevada Beers
Sierra Nevada is known for its hoppy beers and we’re happy to tell you that their Cyro Fresh Torpedo Wet Hop IPA and Celebration Fresh Hop IPA expressions are the kind of brews you’ll feel privileged to take in during the gatherings to come.
For The Mocktail Lovers
We like to think of Optimist botanicals, especially its “bright” expression as “gin without the sin” (that’s ours, don’t take it!) but that’s a little over the top as we’re sure most would agree. That said, for those of us trying to take a bit of a break or don’t imbibe at all, Optimist is a perfect base for spirit-free mocktails and more. Check out these recipes.
Dhōs produces a series of non-alcoholic products designed to be used in the vein of the classic cocktails of old. We haven’t tried it yet but we love their story and we’re impressed with the variety presented. Check out some of their recipes here.
Canned Goods
The ready-to-drink cocktail category is expanding more than ever and we just got our hands on the trio of offerings from Austin Cocktails. Considering we have a couple of wild weekends ahead of us, popping open one of these cocktails will save some of the fuss.
As always, sip safely and surely. Happy Holidays!
Photo: Getty
Spirit.Ed: These Drinks Will Add Lots Of Cheer To Your Holiday Party & Beyond was originally published on cassiuslife.com