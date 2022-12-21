Defense Witness Testifies “Short Guy” Tory Lanez Was “Firing Everywhere”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Tory Lanez and his defense team were thrown a huge curveball when a witness they hoped would help their case did the exact opposite.

Tuesday, Dec.20, the whirlwind Tory Lanez trial continued, and we are sure Tory Lanez and his team of lawyers thought it would be a good day for him, but it turned out to be the exact opposite.

A man said he saw an all-out roadside assault with Megan Thee Stallion being the victim, GASP. According to the man’s testimony, a fight broke out between two women, followed by an angry “short guy,” his words not ours, “firing everywhere.”

He also said he saw a woman fire the first shot.

Per Variety:

Court sessions opened on Tuesday with Sean Kelly’s testimony that he woke up to the sounds of two women violently fighting by a car where they “were pulling their hair and hitting each other,” he said, describing the interaction as “quite violent,” as reported Law and Crime’s Meghann Cuniff. It’s worth noting that when Kelly called 911, he didn’t report a shooting — he reported a group beating on a woman.

He told the defense that he did not see someone fire a gun, but said he “just saw flashes,” and again testified that they came from the shorter gentleman — a term he repeatedly used to describe Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson — who appeared to be “very angry….making lots of noise,” but again stated that he “never saw a gun,” a confusing bit of testimonial since as he continued to say that a woman had fired the first shot. “I believe I saw the girl shoot first,” he said, but he didn’t know she had a gun at the time, “I believed it was fireworks.”

The Witness Thought They Were Going To Throw The Stallion Into The River

Kelly also claims he did not hear Lanez say “dance b*tch,” which Megan Thee Stallion testified the Canadian Hip-Hop star said before he shot her.

The witness also notes that “everyone was fighting — even the driver” and that the “shorter guy was pushing and fighting both girls…then everyone started beating one girl,” and concluded with his assumption that “it appeared that they were going to throw her in the river.”

This latest development comes after Kelsey Harris, Meg’s former best friend, conveniently couldn’t recall what went down that night after initially stating she saw Lanez with a gun and shoot at the Houston rapper.

Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard, a key witness for the prosecution, is also presumed missing, but the LAPD has not yet opened a missing person case.

