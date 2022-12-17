Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna has finally shared the first looks of her A$AP Rocky’s first child, and of course, the internet is in a frenzy!

Seven months after giving birth, the billionaire pop star publicly shared an image of their adorable son for the very first time in an adorable TikTok video, making this her first post on the platform. She jokingly captioned the clip, “Hacked” while the internet went crazy over seeing the new baby for the first time.

In the edited video, the talented duo’s son is shown smiling while buckled into a car seat while Rih Rih laughs with her smiling son. Check out the adorable video below.

The couple also released an array of other family photos with Rih Rih, A$AP, and the newborn from the family’s private collection via an exclusive with Hollywood Unlocked.

Check out the adorable family photos below.

The Bajan beauty and the Harlem rapper welcomed their adorable baby boy on May 13 and have kept him pretty under wraps…. that is until now. And now that we’ve seen him, we certainly can’t wait to see more of this adorable little boy!

Rihanna Shares First Look At Her And A$AP Rocky’s Baby Boy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com