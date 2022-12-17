Chloe Bailey Is Our Fashion Muse In An All Black Look

Chloe Bailey shut Instagram down again earlier this week when she showed off her killer curves in a little black dress that we love while posing for her 5 million IG followers on the ‘Gram!

"let's get away" she captioned the look.

Taking to the social platform, the talented beauty showed off her fashionable style once again when she rocked a sexy, curve hugging little black dress that fit her like a glove. The singer paired the look with minimal jewelry and served face and body as she modeled the look for the ‘Gram. As for her hair, the entertainer had her signature locs straight down and donned dramatic makeup including mink eyelashes to enhance her natural beauty as she posed.

The starlet's millions of Instagram followers were loving this look and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. One follower commented "LORDDDDDDDDDDDDDD" while another wrote, "You look good" and another said, "Chloe how are you breathing!? completely snatched!"

