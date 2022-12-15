Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Fans wanting memorable moments with their favorite artists is fine, but sometimes they go too far.

One of those moments occurred for Kehlani when they took their talents overseas to the UK for a concert.

At the England show, a fan broke the touch barrier and assaulted the singer. Kehlani took to Instagram Stories to recount the disturbing moment, which they have since deleted.

“I’ve made video after video after video and deleted it because I don’t want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as I am anywhere,” they wrote. “I don’t care how sexual you deem my music, my performances, my fun with my friends dancing at clubs, or ME… That does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hands up my skirt & pulling my underwear to TOUCH MY GENITALS as I am being escorted through a crowd after performing. This sh-t made me sick to my stomach. As a victim of sexual assault, I am endlessly triggered and mindblown.”

As a victim of sexual assault, Kehlani has been a champion of people speaking out against their abusers. Amidst the height of the #MeToo movement, the California native talked to Billboard about finding their power in trying times.

“That can be scary for people, and it can result in terrible things, but don’t forget who you came from and what you are. Don’t forget your power, don’t let any trauma take away your power. That’s easier said than done, but you got this,” they told Billboard in 2017.

Despite deleting the initial Instagram story, they later posted a video to TikTok saying they didn’t tell the story to speak to the press but just to set a proper boundary with their audience.

Kehlani Says They’re “Endlessly Triggered And Mind Blown” After Getting Sexually Assaulted At Concert was originally published on cassiuslife.com