Young Dolph “Old Ways,” Li Rye & Gucci Mane “Too Many” & More | Daily Visuals

It’s been more than a year since the tragic death of Young Dolph but his fans will once again get to hear their favorite rapper when his estate drops his first posthumous album, Paper Route Frank on December 16th.

To hold his fans over until then his estate released the visualizer to the album’s first single, “Old Ways” in which we see a CGI version of Young Dolph standing knee deep in water while dolphins jump out the waves behind him and stacks of cash get counted below the surface of the H2O. Rest in Power, King.

Going further to the South, Lil Rye rolls out the welcome mat for Gucci Mane and in their clip to “Too Many,” the two men turn up in Miami where many Spring Breaks ago Gucci apparently taught James Franco everything he knew about the street game. That was one of the most random movies ever. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ryan Destiny, G.T., and more.

