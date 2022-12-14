The Third & Final Season Of Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Premiere Date Announced

We finally know when we can expect to see one of our favorite hip hop groups of all time back on our television screens. This week (December 14), it was announced that the third and final season of Hulu‘s “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” will return with three episodes on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. New episodes will follow every Wu-Wednesday, with the finale dropping on April 5, 2023.

The Hulu original series is set in New York City and follows the legendary group’s formation and rise amid the dangers and excesses that came with the crack cocaine epidemic in the late 1990s. Season three kicks off as the group comes off the release of their debut album and their continued rise to fame. We follow the Wu-Tang Clan over the course of their five-year plan as they face and overcome different challenges. While each of the members go on separate journeys to figure out where they fit in the music world, RZA struggles to stay on top of things in order to fulfill the promise he made to his Wu brothers. As money, fame, ego, and business threaten to tear the group apart, they must find a way to come together and cement their legacy.

The final season will once again star Ashton Sanders as Bobby Diggs (RZA) , Shameik Moore as Corey Woods (Raekwon), Siddiq Sanderson as Dennis Coles (Ghostface Killah), Julian Elijah Martinez as Mitchell Diggs (Divine), Marcus Callender as Oliver Grant (Power), Zolee Griggs as Shurrie Diggs, T.J. Atoms as Russell Jones (Ol’ Dirty Bastatrd), Dave East as Clifford Smith (Method Man), Johnell Young as Gary Grice (GZA), Uyoata Udi Jason Hunter (Inspectah Deck) and Damani Sease as U-God.

The series is executive produced by Alex Tse, The RZA, Method Man and Brian Grazer. Slide in the comment section and let us know what your predictions are for this season. Also, stay tuned for the official trailer release which is sure to be around the corner. In the meantime, be sure to follow all of the show’s socials @WuTangonHulu #WuTangonHulu

The Third & Final Season Of Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Premiere Date Announced was originally published on globalgrind.com