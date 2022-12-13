SZA Announces North American Tour

Gather your coins because SZA just announced that she is going on tour! Her first of 17 stops will be in Columbus Ohio and she will hit various stops across North America. The tour is entitled SOS after her sophomore album.
Accompanying SZA on tour will be Grammy-nominated best artist Omar Apollo. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16th at 12noon at szasos.com
Stops include Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia Detroit, and more. See the full list of stops below:
Wed Feb 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Fri Feb 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sat Feb 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Feb 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Feb 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu Mar 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*
Sat Mar 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Mar 07 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Mar 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri Mar 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Mon Mar 13 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Tue Mar 14 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Thu Mar 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Mar 18 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sun Mar 19 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Wed Mar 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
