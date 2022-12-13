We are sad to report that Grand Daddy I.U., a member of the iconic Juice Crew brought up during the golden era of Hip-Hop, has died unexpectantly at the age of 54.

As reported by AllHipHop, NY-based radio personality DJ Chuck Chillout was the first to break the news of his passing on social media.

Born in Hempstead, Long Island, NY in 1968, Grand Daddy I.U. (real name Ayub Bey) emerged as an associate of the iconic Juice Crew collective, along with other prolific MCs like Roxanne Chanté, Big Daddy Kane, and the late Biz Markie, who played a key role in signing him to Cold Chillin’ Records. His debut album, 1990’s Smooth Assassin, produced two Top 20 singles on the Billboard Rap Charts, including his biggest hit, “Sugar Free,” which peaked at #9.

He would release a total of four albums while also working behind the scenes. In addition to ghostwriting for Biz and Roxanne Chanté, he would also produce music for Das EFX, Ice-T, KRS-One, Heltah Skeltah, and more. He would also become a media personality in later years, interviewing several Hip-Hop figures on his social media.

May he rest in peace, and much love to his family.

“Juice Crew” Associate Grand Daddy I.U. Dead at 54 was originally published on foxync.com