Ciara was spotted on Instagram and looked as beautiful as ever as she served face, body and style in her most recent post.

Taking to the platform, the songstress showed off her Art Basel Miami look as she rocked a cut ut black and silver look that was everything. The look featured a rhinestone encrusted bralette top and a black dress which she wore drapped over her toned body. She paired the look with black leather boots while showing off her fun and flirty side in the process. In the fun IG Reel, she served face as she donned a light beat, rocking a nude lip to perfection and wavy hair.

The starlet accessorized the cozy ensemble with minimal jewelry and posed for the fashionable post where she served face from all angles and definitely served face and body in the process.

“Art Basel Miami was such an amazing time! One of my highlights was seeing the new @bmwusa BMW XM in person. She’s a real beauty, ya’ll! She bad ! #BMWPartner

#BMWXM #ArtBaselMiami” she captioned the video.

Check out the fashionable video below.

" and we have to agree, we're loving this look on Ci Ci! Of course we weren't the only ones loving this look and sexy video as many of the beauty's followers left comments with their stamps of approval and praise. "Baddieee," one of the beauty's followers wrote while another commented with, "GORGEOUS"

Ciara Shows Off Her Art Basel Miami Look In A Fashionable IG Reel was originally published on hellobeautiful.com