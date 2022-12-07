Aaron Judge Agrees To Record-Breaking $360M Deal To Stay With New York Yankees

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Aaron Judge’s journey as a Bronx Bomber continues.

According to MLB.com, Jon Morosi, the 30-year-old is re-signing with the New York Yankees for a nine-year, $360 million contract. Pending a successfully completed physical, Judge plans on staying with the Yankees for nearly another decade.

The home run hitter’s talents speak volumes as his deal averages out to $43.33 million a year, making it the largest free-agent contract in the league’s history, topping Bryce Harper’s previous record of $330 million.

The hefty bag comes after Judge bet on himself during the offseason. Prior to the 2022 campaign kicking off, he turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer from the Yankees in Spring Training.

Money aside, the slugger also accomplished a lot this season despite the team not battling it out in the world series when he broke the American League’s homerun record back in October. The record of 61 was previously held by Roger Maris, who accomplished the feat in 1961. Many fought the praise since Barry Bonds had 73 homers in 2001, but is marred by a steroid stigma.

Aaron Judge spoke about riding out a rough patch before the historic moment.

“I was frustrated because I wasn’t helping the team out. I had a couple of bad at-bats and swung at some bad pitches,” he said before recognizing MLB’s biggest stars congratulated him in October. “It’s incredible. I think that’s one of the biggest honors. Any compliment from your peers, the guys who are out there grinding on a daily basis, they know how hard this game is. They know how hard it is to show up and post every single night. So for them to say things like that, there’s no higher honor in my book. That’s what it’s all about for me; my teammates, my peers, and the respect I have for other players around the league. To get that same respect back, it gives you chills.”

