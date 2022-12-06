Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

After countless days, we finally have a winner. Sen. Raphael Warnock rises to the top of the re-elections over Republican Herschel Walker. With a close run-off, Warnock was able to obtain 50% of the votes in the state of Georgia. With the news breaking, this will add a 51st-seat majority in the Senate.

More news to come as the story develops.

Raphael Warnock Wins Re-election in Georgia over Herschel Walker was originally published on majicatl.com