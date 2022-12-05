Well, That Settles It: Draymond Green Explains Why LeBron James Is Better Than Michael Jordan

The age-old barbershop debate of who’s the best, LeBron James or Michael Jordan, has a clear winner, well, at least according to Draymond Green.
Draymond Green, easily one of the most vocal stars in the NBA, feels there is nothing to debate about when comparing the careers of the GOAT Michael Jordan and LeBron James. LBJ is simply a better player than MJ.
The Golden State Warriors’ hooper made the bold claim while discussing his top five on a recent episode of his show Throwing Bones on the Uninterrupted platform, ironically owned by LeBron James.
According to Green, James’ skillset, the duration of James’ Eastern Conference dominance, and facing better competition separates the Los Angeles Lakers superstar from the Charlotte Hornets owner.
Draymond Green Is Ready For The Flack Coming From The Old Heads About His Opinion
You can watch Draymond Green make a case for LeBron James, grabbing the top spot on his list, including Steph Curry, Shaquille O’Neal, and his teammate Steph Curry below.
