Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Generation Z’s favorite gospel singer, Zacardi Cortez, has dropped his third album and he aims for it to touch every generation. “There’s something for everyone,” he says. Imprint (Live in Memphis) (ZetRoc / Black Smoke Music Worldwide) is the Houston native’s most poignant, personal project yet and the first for his own ZetRoc label. “This record is all of who I am, in all the different styles and ways I love to worship and sing,” he continues. “It’s 100% my imprint.” The thirteen-track collection features guest performances from some of Cortez’s favorite singers such as Kim Burrell, Tim Rogers, and Lisa Knowles-Smith. All those sonic threads mesh to weave an engaging and riveting string of modern songs that reflect the passion of traditional black church music.

The first radio single from this Imprint, “You’ve Been Good“ hit number 1 on the Billboard Airplay Charts!

Stream and Download here: https://fanlink.to/Imprint

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of December 3, 2022

1. You’ve Been Good To Me Zacardi Cortez

2. Call Jor’ Dan Armstron f/Erica Campbell

3. Your World Jonathan McReynolds

4. Let Him In Jokia

5. Kingdom Maverick City x Kirk Franklin

6. Thankful JJ Hairston

7. New Tye Tribbett

8. Here Comes The Joy Deitrick Haddon

9. Call on the Name Marcus Jordan

10. When I Pray DOE

11. I Hear You Lucinda Moore

12. I’m In Love (Live) Nia Allen

13. Goodness of God CeCe Winans

14. All I Need Jason Nelson

15. Nothing Else Matters (Instead of Complaining, Praise Him) Brent Jones

16. Just Us William Murphy

17. I Believe Fred Jerkins f/Bishop Paul S. Morton

18. God Did It Again Branden Anderson

19. I Still Have You Smokie Norful

20. Finished Tamela Mann

Zacardi Cortez Is Number One On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart For A 2nd Week (Week of December 3, 2022) was originally published on praisedc.com