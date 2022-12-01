You’ve Got Nerve: Wendy Williams’ Ex Requests More Money From Guardian

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like the ex-husband of media powerhouse Wendy Williams is now in the poor house… or so he claims.

The Sun reports that Kevin Hunter is looking for court intervention after his alimony checks stopped rolling in. It looks like alimony payments ended in February of this year, and as a result, Kevin is now at risk of losing his home. You know… the one he shares with the long-term mistress that he knocked up.

In the court filing, Hunter says that he depends entirely on Wendy’s payments to live, requesting that her financial guardian makes the payments “as contractually required under the MSA and Severance Agreement.” As you recall, Wendy is currently under financial guardianship due to her ongoing health issues.

“I have fallen behind on most of my bills. I currently live in a community that requires payments to the homeowners association and I’m behind on that bill,” Hunter claims. “If the homeowners association fees are not paid foreclosure will soon follow.”

Get All The Tea! Join Our Fan Club By Texting “K975” to 52140!

Standard text rates apply

He continues, “My car insurance hasn’t been paid as a result of not receiving monthly severance payments. I’m behind on credit card payments because I have no money since the severance payments were suspended. My life has been greatly affected since the plaintiff stopped making payments under our settlement agreement.”

Hunter also claims that he is living with daily pain because he also doesn’t have health insurance. He says that he’s in need of hip surgery, but can’t afford it. “The fact that I am unable to sustain my life and pay my bills in order is extremely emergent to me. I cannot pay my bills and sustain my day-to-day living.”

He also says that he never received a reason as to why the alimony stopped in the first place.

Here’s a detail worth noting: Wendy has not received any pay from her now-defunct talk show since October 2021 and has been out of work since then. Attorneys for Williams explain, “On October 15, of 2021 plaintiff was informed by Talk WW that her contract was being suspended and that no compensation shall accrue or be payable to plaintiff for the duration of plaintiff’s disability and incapacity.”

The attorney also stated that the former couple’s divorce settlement has a clause that calls for adjustment or cancellation of Wendy’s payments in the event that she is no longer working. “If, for any reason, [Plaintiffs] contract with Talk WW is not renewed and/or is otherwise suspended, canceled or terminated and [Plaintiff] does not have any other television show being aired and paying her an equivalent salary, [Defendant] understands and agrees that all Severance Payment shall be subject to either termination or modification.”

In other words, Mr. Hunter… you may want to grab a LinkedIn account and look for a job. We hear Macy’s is hiring for the holidays…

RELATED POSTS

You’ve Got Nerve: Wendy Williams’ Ex Requests More Money From Guardian was originally published on hiphopnc.com