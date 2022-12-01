Sabrina Elba Slays In A Curve Hugging Brown Dress

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Sabrina Elba had in a frenzy once again when she posted a gorgeous photo of herself and her handsome hubby donning a form-fitting brown New Bottega look that was everything!

For this look, Mrs. Elba served face in an all brown, curve hugging dress tha fit her like a glove. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and added gold earrings to give the look a pop. She matched the ensemble with matching shoes on her feet which matched the look perfectly and served face and body as she modeled the look to perfection for her Instagram followers.

“Christian, I don’t even know where to start,” she captioned the post. “Your integrity, your values, your sense of humour, your tremendous genius, your light, your dance moves. Such a titan in the industry, you deserve this and so much more. An inspiration to us all Congratulations on your lifetime achievement award , it was an honour to be by your side @louboutinworld” Check out the look below. Taking to the platform, the beauty first shared an Instagram photoset to her profile where she showed off the fit from all angles while she held her husband’s hand and stood next to legendary fashion designer Christian Louboutin.

