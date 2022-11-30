Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Who doesn’t love a good sweatshirt, or hoodie, and Disney characters? Such a combo makes the new collection from Champion and Mickey & Friends make that much more sense.

Disney fans, and those into Champion’s reputation for sweats built to last, will be able to get hoodies, sweatshirts and joggers as well as dad hats emblazoned with familiar characters that include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and Pluto. The collection was also created to celebrate diversity and self-expression amongst friends.

And yes, the apparel in the collection is Reverse Weave, as it should be. Included are:

Crew neck sweatshirt featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse or Mickey Mouse and Pluto

Hooded sweatshirt featuring Donald Duck or Mickey Mouse

Heritage T-Shirt featuring Mickey Mouse, Goofy or Donald Duck

Joggers featuring Donald Duck or Mickey Mouse

The goods will cost you anywhere from $30-$80 USD. Our personal favs are the Mickey Mouse hoodie and the Donald Duck tee. But there’s something for everyone, with characters big and small depending on your preference.

You can cop pieces from the Champion Mickey & Friends collection right here.

Fresh Dripped: Champion x Mickey & Friends Collection was originally published on cassiuslife.com