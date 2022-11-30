Balenciaga is firing back against the production company that created their controversial child BDSM-themed campaign.
This week, the revered high fashion brand launched a whopping $25 million investigation against North Six, the company that designed their shocking ad campaign, according to TMZ.
Reps from the French fashion house said they had no creative control over the photo shoot. According to the outlet, North Six’s employees were responsible for the logistics behind the production, such as coordinating equipment, crew, and locations for the shoot. Balenciaga, who made headlines last month for severing ties with Kanye West, also claimed they had absolutely nothing to do with North Six’s set design concept for the ad.
As previously reported, the inappropriate campaign featured young toddlers posing in an office next to legal docs regarding a Supreme Court case dealing with child pornography. The children could be seen holding teddy bears that donned what many perceived to be BDSM gear. Balenciaga has been slammed with criticism since the campaign debuted.
Insiders close to North Six claimed their staff wasn’t present during the time of final staging for the shoot. According to sources, the agency hired a 3rd party designer named Nicholas Des Jardins to handle the campaign shoot. He’s also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, but it’s unclear if Balenciaga is holding him accountable for placing the egregious child porn documents on set.
The famous high fashion brand has worked with North Six in the past on projects, but it looks like their business relationship will be severed now due to the company’s pending suit.
Kim Kardashian urges Balenciaga to take accountability
Balenciaga Sues Company Responsible For Designing Their Controversial Campaign was originally published on hellobeautiful.com