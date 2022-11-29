Shaunie And Keion Henderson Share Their Journey To The Altar With New VH1 Special

Back in May, Shaunie O’Neal and her hubby Keion Henderson tied the knot on the stunning island of Anguilla. Now, the newlyweds will be giving fans an in-depth look into their romantic love story with an exciting three-part VH1 special. The first episode aired on Nov. 28.
Shaunie and Henderson began dating in February 2020 after they were introduced to one another through a mutual friend. The former Basketball Wives star kept her romance quiet with the gospel singer until he proposed to her in November of last year. Initially, both of the lovebirds were hesitant to let cameras in on their sacred nuptials, but the pair later agreed that filming their wedding was the best way to let fans in on their journey to the altar.
On Monday, Shaunie took to Instagram with a few stunning photos from her incredible wedding ceremony in Anguilla. One photo captured her strutting down the aisle with Henderson in a breathtaking champagne-colored wedding gown that featured floral detailing and a long white train. Henderson donned a bright white suit in the photos.
Fans will get to see more exciting behind-the-scenes footage of Shaunie and her hubby’s wedding on Dec. 5 when the second part of Shaunie & Keion’s Destination ‘I Do’ airs on VH1. Make sure to tune in at 9/8c.
