Larsa Pippen Responds To Marcus Jordan Dating Rumors

If there’s one rumored romance that’s surprising people right now, it’s between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

Of course, it’s because Larsa was married to Scottie Pippen, who won six NBA championships with Michael Jordan, Marcus’ father.

It makes sense that the two would be friendly, but the dating rumors have gotten so intense that Larsa has finally responded after the two were spotted together again. Unfortunately, this time, she got heckled while attending a Los Angeles Chargers game this Sunday while seated next to Jordan.

“Hey Larsa, that’s what you’re doing?” a fan said while the couple appeared to laugh it off. “You’re with the boy, Mike’s son? You a cold motherf-cker, ain’t you! You’re cold as a motherf-cker, homie.”

The Shade Room then posted about the duo’s latest outing on Instagram, and Pippen hopped into the comment section to set the record straight.

“I just met him 3 years ago I never knew him or his family,” she wrote. “I was 21 yrs old and in college when Scottie played that one year w MJ and we weren’t friends with them like everyone thinks.”

The rumors of the two sparking up a romance began when Larsa and Marcus were spotted on what appeared to be a double date while in Miami. Then they were cozied up at a beach and getting pretty close while hanging out at Rolling Loud NYC in September.

Scottie and Michael’s relationship has soured over the years, especially with Michael’s portrayal in his 10-part documentary The Last Dance.

“They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates,” Pippen wrote in his 2021 memoir, Unguarded. “Michael deserved a large portion of the blame. The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product. The doc couldn’t have been released otherwise. He was the leading man and the director.”

Despite Larsa responding to the rumors, Marcus hasn’t publicly commented. See how Twitter reacted to the romance below.

Larsa Pippen Responds To Marcus Jordan Dating Rumors was originally published on cassiuslife.com