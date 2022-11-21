Michael B. Jordan Reveals ‘Creed III’ Soundtrack Executive Producer At ComplexCon

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

ComplexCon gathered in Long Beach once again for its annual expertly-curated festival, bringing together the world”s most influential brands and artists. The two-day festival featured an immersive experience, encompassing the best in style, art, food, and music. One of the best moments included a panel with director and actor Michael B. Jordan and actor Jonathan Majors as they discussed their upcoming film, “Creed III.” We even learned who’s executively producing the soundtrack.

The 2022 ComplexCon festival was one for the books. Famed Japanese graphic artist Verdy, who’s best known for his work behind the Girls Don’t Cry and Wasted Youth streetwear brands, served as both host and artistic director for the festival. Japanese fashion designer, DJ, and producer Nigo, who is best known as the creator of renowned clothing line A Bathing Ape, headlined the concert portion of the festival. He brought out acts like Clipse, Kodak Black, and Lil Uzi Vert.

The minds behind First We Feast and Tasty, Eat Your Feed Fest added the newest edition to the classic ComplexCon experience. For the first time ever, Eat Your Feed Fest joined the two day event featuring appearances from a number of established creators in the culinary space.

ComplexCon is programmed to be unlike any other experience. There was a host of conversations and panels featuring some of the most fascinating minds in pop culture, high-energy musical acts, a marketplace d and first-to-world exhibits and art installations.

One of the most exciting moments featured Jordan and Majors for their first ever conversation together. They answered a number of questions about “Creed III,” which debuts in theaters March 3, 2023. The two discussed working together, what they admired about one another, how they trained for the film and an exclusive on who’s executively producing the soundtrack.

Jordan makes his directorial debut for the franchise film he will also star in alongside Majors. The moderator asked Jordan which artists fans could expect to be featured on the film’s soundtrack. With newly added pressure as director, he notes that he may get in trouble for sharing this information. He happily says to the crowded room of audience goers and an Amazon Music livestream, “Dreamville will executive produce the soundtrack.”

That’s major! Besides dropping the inside scoop on the highly-anticipated film’s soundtrack, we also learned a bit about Majors’ process while preparing for the movie. Artist Tupac is a huge component to Majors becoming Damian Anderson, the antagonist in the upcoming film. Jordan recalls Majors arriving to set each day with Tupac blasting.

Jordan remembers telling his second assistant director, “That’s Majors. Let him rock.”

When discussing the common themes throughout the film, Jordan also shares what he wants fans to takeaway from the next “Creed.” He says that identity has always been a popular trope throughout each of the movies and he hopes that fans “figure out who you are.”

Be sure to catch “Creed III” in theaters March 3, 2023.

