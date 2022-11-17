Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It’s official: mobile sports betting is launching in Maryland next week!

Maryland Lottery officials announced Thursday that mobile wagering will launch Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Three entities awarded licenses Wednesday by the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission, also known as SWARC, said they won’t be ready for the Wednesday launch. Those are:

Greenmount OTB LLC

Long Shot’s LLC

Maryland Stadium Sub LLC (Washington Commanders)

However, the remaining seven entities must successfully complete all operational requirements, including a controlled demonstration, within the next several days to be able to launch next Wednesday.

Arundel Amusements (Bingo World)

BetMGM Maryland Sports LLC

Crown MD Online Gaming LLC (DraftKings)

CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity LLC (Horseshoe Casino Baltimore)

PENN Maryland OSB LLC (Hollywood Casino Perryville)

PPE Maryland Mobile LLC (Live! Casino and Hotel)

Riverboat on the Potomac LLC

In addition, those who are not ready by next Wednesday will be given clearance to launch as soon as they have met all the requirements.

Mobile Sports Betting Launching November 23 In Maryland was originally published on 92q.com