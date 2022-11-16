UVA Football’s Final Home Game of The Season Canceled Following Deadly Shooting

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

As the University of Virginia’s community begins to reel from the deadly shooting, everything is being put on pause.

One of the events that the school’s canceling is its Cavaliers’ football game against Coastal Carolina, which was scheduled for Saturday.

The game was set to be the team’s final home game of the season, but out of respect for the murder of three of its members, the ruling has been made. UVA’s athletic department released a statement about the decision to cancel the game.

“The Virginia athletics department announced today (Nov. 16) the Cavaliers’ home football game vs. Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 has been canceled. The decision was made following the shooting of five students on Grounds Sunday night. The incident resulted in the deaths of three members of the UVA team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry,” the statement reads. “A decision if Virginia will participate in its final game of the season, a Nov. 26 (Saturday) date against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, has not been made at this time.”

The statement also says that refunds for all those who purchased tickets will be distributed at a later time.

The tragedy occurred on the night of Nov. 13 when three students were killed and two injured while aboard a charter bus that was returning back to campus after heading to D.C. to see a play. The suspected shooter, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is in police custody after a manhunt that lasted more than 12 hours. He’s been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.

All three killed were junior members of the UVA football team; Devin Chandler, a wide receiver from Virginia, Lavel Davis, a wide receiver from South Carolina, and D’Sean Perry, a linebacker from Florida.

“This is an unimaginably sad day for our community,” university president Jim Ryan said. “The entire university community is grieving this morning. My heart is broken for the victims and their families and for all who knew and loved them.”

