Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Gospel singer Kierra Sheard-Kelly is known for being a few things: native Detroiter, gospel powerhouse, and always being absolutely flawless! So, it should come as absolutely no surprise that she would make her way into the beauty world.

Over the weekend, popular cosmetics line The Lip Bar teased an upcoming holiday collection with the award-winning vocalist, known as the Divinely Feminine Collection. For those who are unfamiliar, The Lip Bar is a Black-owned, Woman-owned business founded by Melissa Butler, who, like Kierra, is a Detroit native. The vegan-friendly line of lipsticks, lip gloss, and other products, has become a major game-changer in African-American cosmetics. Once rejected by the folks at ABC’s Shark Tank, it has gone on to sell in over 1,000 locations nationwide, including Target and Wal-Mart.

And, as you can see, Kierra is CLEARLY a fan!

No word yet on what the Divinely Feminine Collection will include, but we do know it is going to be a best-seller! The line will be available on November 17 on The Lip Bar’s website and at its flagship store in Detroit. Just in time for the holidays!

The Lip Bar Teases Holiday Collaboration With Kierra Sheard-Kelly was originally published on thelightnc.com