Dr. James Taylor & Darnell Parker l The Carl Nelson Show

Black Politics Expert, Dr. James Taylor will deliver his analysis of the mid-term elections and examine the Black voter turnout plus talk about Stacey Abrams, Wes Moore, and The Georgia Senate runoff election the republican infighting. Before we hear from Dr. Taylor Banking & Financial Expert Darnell Parker will discuss inflation rates,the forecast economic depression, the G20 Meeting, the volatile Cryptocurrency market & more.
