Maryland’s weekend will start off a bit cloudy and rainy as remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to hit the area.

Nicole made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. Clouds are expected to move into Maryland Thursday night, but rain isn’t expected until early Friday morning.

Meteorologists are anticipating the rainfall to last into Saturday morning. The heaviest of that rain will be in Western Maryland.

High winds are also expected with the storm. However, the storm will exit the area quickly by Saturday.

Below is the latest on Nicole:

Click here to stay up with the latest on Tropical Storm Nicole and how it will impact your Friday.

Remnants Of Tropical Storm Nicole Expected To Hit Maryland Friday was originally published on 92q.com