Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin Is Number One On The Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart For A Third Week In A Row (Week of November 12, 2022)

Music collective Maverick City and gospel legend Kirk Franklin have teamed up to raise awareness about mass incarceration in America.
Their collaborative album, Kingdom Book One, released June 17 via Tribl Records and Fo Yo Soul Entertainment/RCA Inspiration.
Kingdom Book One was made entirely on the grounds of a Florida prison and features background vocals from 1,300 inmates. “I think this album is for every fan that loves music, and our hope is that these songs and the stories behind them will serve as a way to raise awareness of the challenges that people face every day – many of which are forgotten about,” says Maverick City Music’s Jonathan Jay.
“For me, the most impactful part of this experience was the prisoners’ reaction to being remembered as humans. It was an overwhelming sense of gratitude and excitement that carried through every day we spent with these men. It was unbelievable, and I think if more people would just become aware of these feelings, they would want to help find a solution for the issues that come with incarceration.”
Kingdom Book One Deluxe Edition is now out and was recorded at the historic Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, NC.
Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart
Week of November 12, 2022
1. Kingdom Maverick City x Kirk Franklin
2. Let Him In Jokia
3. You’ve Been Good To Me Zacardi Cortez
4. Your World Jonathan McReynolds
5. Call Jor’ Dan Armstron f/Erica Campbell
6. When I Pray DOE
7. New Tye Tribbett
8. Here Comes The Joy Deitrick Haddon
9. Call on the Name Marcus Jordan
10. The Ride Bryan Andrew Wilson
11. I Hear You Lucinda Moore
12. I’m In Love (Live) Nia Allen
13. All I Need Jason Nelson
14. Goodness of God CeCe Winans
15. Nothing Else Matters (Instead of Complaining, Praise Him) Brent Jones
16. Just Us William Murphy
17. Finished Tamela Mann
18. I Still Have You Smokie Norful
19. Anything Can Happen Mark Crowder
20. All In His Hands MAJOR
