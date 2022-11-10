Lori Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In A Burberry Fit

Lori Harvey was spotted out on the scene earlier this week giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute Burberry look that we’re absolutely swooning over!
Taking to the platform, the entrepreneur shared an IG Photo carousel of her fashionable look where she captioned the photo set, “Celebrated the bomb new Burberry capsule launch with New Concepts @nordstrom last night ”
Check out the fashionable look below.
At this point, Lori Harvey just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks because all of her fits are absolutely top notch! Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest Burberry designer look for the brand’s capsule reveal show? Are we loving her style? Did she nail it?
