Sadiki Bakari, Zaki Baruti & Bill Goodin l The Carl Nelson Show

Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari will discuss Media Manipulation & Trauma Bonding. In addition, Sadiki will explain Algorithmic Pathology, Mind Control & much more. Before Sadiki, the President/General of the Universal African Peoples Organization, Zaki Baruti, will provide an update on the Jackson water crisis. We’ll start with Baltimore activist author Bill Goodin.
