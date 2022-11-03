Return Of The Dreamers: Dreamville Festival Is Coming Back For 2023

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Dreamville Festival, one of the premier music festivals in the states, will bring elite talent back to its stages in April of next year. Under the guidance of Dreamville Records honcho J. Cole, Dreamville Festival will raise its flag in the city of Raleigh, N.C. in what is sure to be another can’t-miss event from the Dreamers and their cohorts.

Hip-Hop Wired was in attendance for the first Dreamville Festival in 2019, which featured the aforementioned J. Cole, J.I.D., Bas, Ari Lennox, EarthGang, and 21 Savage among others. On April 1-2, 2023, Raleigh will once again host the fest at the spacious Dorothea Dix Park in North Carolina for two days of good music, good energy, and positive vibes.

“Dreamville Festival wants to keep growing and building off the success of the expanded two-day event last year. Our team is excited to reunite with our Dreamville family from around the world next spring,” said Dreamville Festival President Adam Roy. “Day ones, JID fans, Ari fans, music fans, everyone is welcome. Consider this your personal invite. Come through, you won’t want to miss Dreamville 2023.”

A special ticket pre-sale will become available to all fans who sign up for the official festival email or text newsletter at www.DreamvilleFest.com — trust us, don’t sleep on this one. You’re going to want to be there. We didn’t make it to Dreamville Fest in 2022 and we’re still beating ourselves up about it.

To keep up on all things related to the festival, please follow this link. We’re cover the announcement of the lineups once they become live.

Photo: Dreamville

