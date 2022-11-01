Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B’s son Wave might be responsible for the Grammy-Award-winning rapper’s recent baby fever diagnosis.

The mother of two tweeted a few images of her adorable son, with the caption, “My son so fire ….I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third.”

When the Tomorrow 2 rapper had her daughter Kulture, she was at the wake of her career, and had no plans of slowing down. Critics claimed her career would be over, but she proved them otherwise.

She responded to the negative feedback on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning. “Why can’t I have both?” she asked hosts Ebro and Laura Stylez. “Why do I have to choose a baby or a career? A family or a career? What am I doing wrong?”

“I’m 25 years old, and I’mma say this in the most humblest way: I’m a millionaire. I’m established. The industry is never promised, but I know that if I make the right money move, I’m gonna always have money,” she continued.

Not only did she dominate her career after the birth of Kulture, she went on to have Wave a few years later. The rapper proves that women are more than capable of wearing many hats simultaneously. By the looks of it, Cardi will grow her family in the near future, and we love that for her.

DON’T MISS…

Cardi B Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A $1,395 Balmain Dress

Cardi B Opens Up About The Difficulties Of Motherhood For Vogue Singapore’s ‘Ablaze’ Issue

Cardi B Is Ready For Baby Number Three was originally published on hellobeautiful.com