Chrisean Rock Does An About-Face On Domestic Violence Claims Against Toxic Boo Blueface

The footage is upsetting … Chrisean is visibly shaken and cries at multiple points in her clips — which have since been scrubbed from her page. She tells the man she’s talking to that he’s “too comfortable” and alleges he struck her because she was texting another guy.

At one point, Chrisean defends herself against somebody accusing her of being suicidal. Sounds like she might’ve tried exiting the vehicle as it was moving after whatever happened … but she insists she isn’t, and just wanted to remove herself from the sitch.

Chrisean posted a photo showing off alleged injuries that she claims she sustained from this — including a busted lip, bloody nose and a black eye. She’s deleted that post too, though.

In a strange turn of events, Chrisean Rock is now taking back those claims and is blaming herself. She claims her injuries resulted from a “bad trip and mental breakdown with liquor,” leading to her trying to jump out of a moving vehicle on the freeway.

Rock also claims that Blueface was the one who saved her.

Twitter Is Deeply Worried About Chrisean Rock

Despite Chrisean Rock taking her domestic violence claims, Twitter is still worried about her and fear that the toxic relationship between Rock and Blueface continues to go down a dark path.

“Y’all be entertained by Chrisean Rock & Blueface I be irritated ! I dont support that type of shit fr. Sh*t ain’t funny,” one Twitter user wrote.

“That Blueface & Chrisean show needs to be scrapped immediately. After the way he put his hands on her tonight, it’s time yall stop glorifying abusive relationships and CANCEL IT!,” another user added.

Lizzo, who is usually on the right side of Twitter discourse, caught some flack for her Chrisean Rock Halloween costume, despite getting love from Rock.

We hope this situation doesn’t become one of those future tragedies we will be reflecting on.

