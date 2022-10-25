CeCe Winans Wins Big at 53rd Annual GMA DOVE Awards Taking Home Song of the Year and Artist of the Year Awards

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

(Los Angeles, CA) – After a nine year hiatus from recording, CeCe Winans rolled out with two studio recordings, Let Them Fall In Love in 2016 which won two Grammys, and Something’s Happening!

(A Christmas Album) that followed two years later in 2018. But it was Winans’ next brilliant move to do a live recording in 2020, that paved the way for the overwhelmingly successful, multiple award-winning, Believe For it (PureSprings Gospel /Fairtrade Services). The album consists of a collection of the singer’s favorite worship songs with two new songs, “Believe For It” and “Fire.” Little did anyone know the songs would become a ‘spiritual survival kit’ for people all over the world, during some of our most challenging times.

On Friday October 21st Winans was presented with two top awards, Song of the Year and Artist of the Year, at GMA’s 53rd annual Dove Awards which aired on Trinity Broadcasting Network. The singer will have to clear an area on the trophy shelf because the two additional wins to make it a total of 29 Dove awards. Winans also made history becoming the first African American female to win Artist of the Year.

When the stunned singer took to the stage to receive the final award of the evening, her appreciation was relayed with a chorus of the hymn, “To God Be The Glory!” making it the perfect acceptance speech.

“All I wanted for this record was for it to touch the hearts of people so they would be encouraged and filled with hope; but its’ success far exceeded all that I could have imagined. To God be the glory!” says Winans.

Keeping up with the rewarding pace of the album, the Believe For It Tour produced by Transparent Productions and sponsored by Compassion International has experienced sold-out shows because long-time gospel music enthusiasts and Winans supporters secured their tickets in advance. For those planning to attend the last six shows we encourage you to visit www.cecewinans.com to purchase your tickets. As the first leg of the 21 city tour winds down on November 4, fans are already looking forward to spring 2023 when the multiple award-winning singer with hit the road again. Entertainment Tonight gets a sneak peek inside CeCe’s tour bus: https://www.etonline.com/media/videos/inside-cece-winans-tour-bus-exclusive-193073

Also, Winans will release her sixth book entitled, Believe For It: Passing On Faith To The Next Generation (K-LOVE Books). The 223 page book assembles a series of events and experiences in the singer’s life that clearly explains why she is so firmly anchored in her spiritual beliefs. The common thread throughout the narrative is that everyone has responsibility in passing on their faith and promoting healthy intergenerational relationships within family and close circles of friends. CeCe’s latest literary offering is still available for pre-order with a free audiobook for all advanced redeemed purchases at www.cecewinans.com.

