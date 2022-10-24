Killer Mike Appears To Compare Meeting With Brian Kemp To MLK Meeting With LBJ, And, Uh—No

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The only thing more annoying than a complete idiot is someone who is not a complete idiot but is not nearly as smart as they think they are.

Lately, Killer Mike has been more annoying than a complete idiot.

It’s bad enough that Mike recently praised Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for occasionally adding places where Black people exist to his campaign trail and suggesting his gubernatorial opponent, Stacey Abrams—who has been successfully galvanizing Black voters since her first run against Kemp—do the same. (It’s like telling a pigeon she needs to learn to fly from an emu.) But now, the “Go Out On The Town” rapper appears to be trying to compare his 2020 “Black friend” photo-op visit with Kemp in 2020 to Martin Luther King Jr. meeting with the 36th president of the United States, Lyndon B. Johnson.

Mike was responding to someone who appeared to be defending his meeting with Kemp saying, “We as Americans should be meeting with representatives regardless of affiliation, because we are their constituents.” Mike replied by posting a photo of MLK and LBJ captioned, “That’s what I thought.”

Yeeeeeah—nah. We’re not about to compare apples to pseudo-political activists over here.

First of all, King’s relationship with Johnson resulted in the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which ended legal segregation, the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which made it illegal for white people to use their power to block Black people from voting, and the 1968 Civil Rights Act, which focused on Fair Housing policy.

Just think about the fact that MLK met with LBJ to ensure Black people were allowed to vote. Meanwhile, Mike met with a governor who, by all indications, has a history of playing a “now you see them, now you don’t” game with Black votes. And since Kemp (in my opinion) suckered Mike into a “see, I couldn’t possibly be racist” phot-op, all the anti-critical race theory governor has done is use the MAGA momentum from Donald Trump’s voter fraud propaganda to pass voter suppression laws.

Just to emphasize Kemp’s apparent opposition to non-white people casting ballots, here’s him warning Republicans in 2014 that “Democrats are working hard…registering all these minority voters that are out there and others that are sitting on the sidelines,” and that “if they can do that, they can win these elections in November.”

It’s also worth mentioning that Mike considers himself to be a staunch advocate for a justice system that is less lock-Black-people-up-friendly and someone who is no friend to the police. (I mean, have y’all listened to any of the four Run the Jewels albums? Mike is so anti-cop on those projects he could make NWA blush a little.)

Yet Kemp is an elected official who prides himself on being tough on crime, and his approach to reducing crime in Georgia had generally been to give cops more money and arrest more people.

From Fox News:

And pointing to the multi-agency crime suppression unit, Georgia’s governor noted that “we’ve arrested over 600 people that had outstanding warrants – 29 of them for murder – because we were simply doing old-fashioned police work. Mind you, this is not the state’s job to be doing this. But we are in the fight. We are now in the fight with the locals, which I appreciate, and we’re going to stay in the fight as long as we need to. We gotta keep our families safe.”

At the end of the day, MLK put in actual work to get things done. If we’re being honest, LBJ was one of those “white moderates” King warned us about, so it would be correct to say he reached across ideological lines to pass civil rights legislation. (Although, LBJ didn’t stand in direct opposition to civil rights causes. Kemp, on the other hand, is like Darth Vader if civil rights leaders are Jedi.) And this happened after Selma. It was after Fannie Lou Hamer’s historic speech at the 1964 Democratic National Convention and testimony before Congress.

Killer Mike is basically a walking cliff notes collection of Black history who seems to care more about looking like a non-partisan activist than doing things that will actually effect change.

He’s not MLK, and Kemp isn’t LBJ. All Mike is doing is legitimizing the enemy. You can’t help Black people by giving a white nationalist “Black friend” credentials.

SEE ALSO:

Did Killer Mike Snub Stacey Abrams By Saying Brian Kemp Is ‘Running An Effective Campaign’?

GOPanderer: Herschel Walker Flip-Flops On CRT, Trump In Killer Mike Interview With Black Media

The post Killer Mike Appears To Compare Meeting With Brian Kemp To MLK Meeting With LBJ, And, Uh—No appeared first on NewsOne.

Killer Mike Appears To Compare Meeting With Brian Kemp To MLK Meeting With LBJ, And, Uh—No was originally published on newsone.com