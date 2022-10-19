Kerry Washington Looked Chic In Ralph Lauren At The ‘The School for Good & Evil’ Premiere

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Kerry Washington gave us a unique and fabulous look at the Los Angeles premier of her latest Netflix movie, The School for Good & Evil.

Kerry Washington never fails when it comes to style. The stunning actress gave off model vibes in a green Ralph Lauren top and skirt ensemble styled by Luxury Law. The top was a cropped, collared shirt that showed off her toned stomach. The iridescent skirt wrapped in the front and featured a train that fell to the side. Washington paired her look with bronze, ankle-strap heels.

The Little Fires Everywhere actress kept her accessories to a minimum with diamond drop earrings and diamond rings. To jazz up the look, Washington wore her hair in an edgy Chinese bob with short bangs. Her red lips added sass to her getup.

Washington posted a video of the look to her Instagram showing pre-glam pictures of herself, then revealing her final look. She captioned the video with, “Professor of the Princesses Madam Dovey is in the house @theschoolforgoodandevilmovie Premiere.” Her fans adored her look and left a slew of heart eye and fire emojis under her video.

The School for Good & Evil premiers today, October 19th, on Netflix. We will definitely be tuning in to watch our girl do what she does best!

Kerry Washington Looked Chic In Ralph Lauren At The ‘The School for Good & Evil’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com