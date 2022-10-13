Didn’t Leave The Door Open: Silk Sonic Won’t Submit Their Album For Grammy Consideration

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Bruno Mars revealed that Silk Sonic, the duo consisting of him and Anderson .Paak, will not submit their album An Evening With Silk Sonic for Grammy consideration.

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Mars says. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”

The album was released in November of 2021 and received amazing reviews. At the ceremony in April, the lead single on the album “Leave The Door Open” swept all four categories it was nominated in including Song and Record of the Year. Considering that, it makes perfect sense why critics expected the album to receive multiple nominations and be a top contender for Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys.

“Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave The Door Open.’ Everything else was just icing on the cake,” he says. “We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year’s ceremony. We’d be crazy to ask for anything more.”

“Thank you to everyone that supported this project and championed it,” he adds.

In a statement following Silk Sonic’s announcement, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. thanked the duo for being a “fun highlight” at the last two shows. “We appreciate their decision not to submit this year but look forward to celebrating an amazing year in music together,” Mason wrote.

Although it would’ve been great to see the album go up against Adele‘s 30 and Beyoncé‘s Renaissance, both Mars and Paak have experienced a great amount of success at the Grammys. Mars won his first Grammy in 2011 with his single “Just the Way You Are.” In 2016, Bruno took home the award for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Uptown Funk” with Mark Ronson. Two years later, he swept all six categories his music was nominated in with his album 24K Magic. His counterpart has taken home four Grammys over his career, including his win for Best R&B album for Ventura in 2020, and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Lockdown” the following year.

Although they won’t be up for any awards at the 2023 Grammys, we hope to still see Silk Sonic tear the stage down again. Let us know your thoughts on the group deciding not to submit their album for Grammy consideration this year in the comments!

Didn’t Leave The Door Open: Silk Sonic Won’t Submit Their Album For Grammy Consideration was originally published on globalgrind.com