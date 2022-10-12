Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige has been giving us life in the fashion department on her “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour.”

Last night, Mary J. Blige performed at the Kia Stadium in Inglewood, CA rocking a custom Matthew Reisman look. The black and gold ensemble featured a gold chain bustier over a long sleeve black bodysuit. Her matching gold chain chaps connected to her black and gold chain, knee-high boots.

Of course, Mary’s accessories were on point. Staying true to her fly girl aesthetic, the Grammy award-winning singer donned doorknocker gold earrings, gold chain necklaces and a bracelet, and oversized black sunglasses. Her long, blonde tresses were worn in a half up, half down ‘do.

This look aligns with Mary’s fashionable tour attire, which has been taking center stage lately. Although we love Mary’s hit songs, her ensembles keep us on the edge of our seats. Her latest custom concert looks have been all that and then some. From Matthew Reisman to Angel Brinks, Mary has been eating on these stages, proving why she is the queen of hip-hop and style.

We are here for Mary J. Blige’s concert style and can’t wait to see what the diva sports next. Which tour look has been your favorite so far?

DON’T MISS…

Mary J. Blige Performs In A Black And Gold Matthew Reisman Look And We’re In Love

5 Times Mary J. Blige Was Our Style Goals

Mary J Blige Casually Slays In A $4,000 Louis Vuitton Varsity Jacket

Mary J. Blige Has Been A Complete Style Muse On Her ‘Good Morning Gorgeous Tour’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com