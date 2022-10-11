Did Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Break Up? Mike Spotted Ringless & Cynthia Removes Hill From Instagram Bio

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like #CHill may be coming to an end!

Rumors are sparking that Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill may be headed toward divorce after fans notice some unfamiliar behavior! A Twitter user shared that they noticed that Cynthia changed her Instagram name by dropping ‘Hill’ from her last name.

“Guys did Cynthia and Mike split up? She is no longer Cynthia Bailey-Hill on Instagram,” the user pointed out.

Yesterday, October 10, made two years since the two got married and had their extravagant wedding with 250 guests in Atlanta but neither posted anniversary posts on their social media. Another user also replied with a video to the tweet of the sportscaster out with friends and a woman flipping her body on him at what looks like a bar.

The couple did debunk cheating rumors last November when a woman claimed that Hill sent nude photos to her. The rumors came to an end when Mike Hill pursued legal action and said he had no idea who the woman was.

Cynthia Bailey left the Real Housewives Of Atlanta franchise after 11 years to ensure that her marriage would last.

“After going through my divorce with my ex [Peter Thomas], I’m very protective of my second marriage because, you know, I really want it to work, and I want to do everything that I can to protect it and to protect Mike,” she told Page Six.

This is Cynthia’s second marriage after being married to Peter Thomas from 2010 to 2016. Bailey and Mike Hill began dating in 2018 and got married on October 10, 2020.

