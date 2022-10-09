Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey took to Instagram over the weekend to serve a LEWK when she posed in an all black that was everything!

Taking to the social platform, the songstress shared a few candid photos of herself donning a super sexy and super trendy black look that looked absolutely stunning on the beauty. The look featured a criss cross black crop top and oversized black leather pants and fit the Chloe x Halle singer like a glove. She paired the look with minimal jewelry, a black handbag and black sandals and wore her signature light brown locs in a high pony tail with jewels throughout.

” “caught on a good outfit day she captioned the trendy photo set. Check it out below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving this look on the R&B crooner and actress as many of Halle’s 3.6 million IG followers took to her comment section to spread the love underneath the fashionable pic. “Ain’t never seen Halle miss ,” one fan commented while another wrote, “Glorious! ,” and another hilariously wrote, “Janet is that you,” as a nod to the uncanny resemblance between Halle and Janet Jackson in this look.

What do you think of Halle’s effortless slay?

Halle Bailey Serves In An All Black Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com