Jazmine Sullivan, NLE Choppa & Toosii Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Oct 3-Oct 7)

PROJECTS:

*OT The Real – No Matter What

OT The Real closed out 2021 with a collaborative project with DJ Green Lantern, Broken Glass, and returned in May of this year with Maxed Out, his collaborative project with Statik Selektah which featured appearances from Freeway, Shaq, Gillie Da Kid & Wallo.

Now, OT The Real is back with his new project, No Matter What, and along with it he also released a visual for “Lost,” which features Tsu Surf and Bby Hndrxx.

*Toosii – Boys Don’t Cry

Today, Toosii released Boys Don’t Cry (South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records) – a six-song EP that affirms his ability to turn on a dime, going wherever inspiration and life lead.

The 22-year-old Syracuse-born, Raleigh-based artist – who will be joining Rod Wave on his fall North American arena tour – had an album ready to go. Then everything changed. He had a baby boy, and suddenly his music began to reflect a different mindset. So Toosii went back into the studio and conjured up Boys Don’t Cry, a mixture of new songs and fan favorites teased on Instagram. But he’s no longer just singing for himself and his adoring fans. He’s singing for his family, too.

SINGLES:

*FWC BIG KEY – Gillie Da Kid

Detroit rapper FWC BIG KEY returns from a musical hiatus with his latest single “Gillie Da Kid.” The last time the culture heard from him was earlier in the year when he dropped the “Lil Yea” remix with Peezy and Kayla B from his latest album Industry Ready.

In the newest visual, FWC BIG KEY can be seen living an exotic life with his gang in South Florida. He raps about how wack his competition is by saying “Heard my opp’s song, that shit was wack, keep it 100. Only way I can’t hit is if she’s an opp or n***as cuffin, beef shit really real, spin the block on a n***a’s cousin.”

*OneShotAce ft. Dtheflyest – Be The Man

OneShotAce is a rising new artist from Boston, MA, one who offers tremendous versatility, as he incorporates pain music and drill music with a style uniquely his own.

He has also already worked with some of your favorite artists; Moneybagg Yo, Benny The Butcher and his most recent single, “No Slack,” featuring Rowdy Rebel offers hints at what the future holds for him.

Ace is now back with a new single, “Be The Man” which features another fellow Boston artist Dtheflyest.

*TOBi – Flowers

Nigerian born, Toronto-based artist TOBidrops his brand new single and visualizer “Flowers” via Same Plate Entertainment/RCA Records. The guitar-driven track allows TOBi’s undeniable bars and effortless flow to lead the way for this genre-blending song. This release is the first single off of TOBi’s forthcoming album coming soon. Recently, TOBi released his elevated COLORS performance of “Flowers” and his song “Move” was featured on Netflix’s buzzing new movie release Do Revenge starring Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and Maya Hawke (Stranger Things).

*NLE Choppa ft 2Rare – Do It Again

Riding a wave of incredible creative momentum, multi-platinum Memphis star NLE Choppa unveils an energetic new single and music video entitled “Do It Again” feat. 2Rare via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records.

The track hinges on a kinetic beat punctuated by a soulful sample and propulsive snaps. Meanwhile, NLE Choppa launches into a lyrical flurry as he proclaims, “I’m too fine to be so alone,” and promises, “I’m gonna get money no matter the cost.” Meanwhile, Philadelphia force of nature 2Rare rolls through with a punchy cameo of his own, leaning into the production with pure charisma. The accompanying visual finds NLE Choppa in a Memphis neighborhood party with a whole lot of show-stopping choreography and fast-paced editing to match the fury.

*Vado ft. Dave East – Fast Life

As Vado puts the finishing touches on his forthcoming project, Long Run Vol. 3, 2/3 of The Council (Vado, Dave East & Lloyd Banks) link up for the projects first single & video, “Fast Life” featuring Dave East (Vado and Dave East will also be releasing a collaborative album in 2023).

*ElCamino & Benny The Butcher – 80 Bills

In September, Benny The Butcher and his Black Soprano Family (BSF) released their biggest compilation project to date with Long Live DJ Shay. The project featured appearances and production from Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, DJ Premier, The Alchemist, Jansport J, Armani Caesar, Krayzie Bone, Stove God Cooks & Boldy James among others.

Along with celebrating the life, legacy and impact of DJ Shay, the BSF family got larger, as Benny officially signed ELCamino to the BSF imprint. Camino has had a long-standing affiliation with BSF and Griselda over the years, and he has been a frequent and valued contributor to both of the trend-setting crews.

Now, ELCamino has released his first official single and video, “80 Bills,” under the BSF umbrella, which features BSF’s Capo Benny The Butcher.

*Kay Flock ft. Gucci Mane – Geeked Up

New York drill star Kay Flock recruits rap legend Gucci Mane for the epic new single “Geeked Up.” The hard-hitting track finds Flock at his best with the smooth beat providing the perfect backdrop for the young MC to flex his variety of flows. It is accompanied by a cinematic video.

On “Geeked Up,” Flock more than holds his own with Mane, displaying boundless energy, charisma, and a knack for quotable bars. The rapper spits over trance-inspired synths and hard-hitting bass, tapping into the intense realism that has made him a star on the drill scene. He raps “shoot like I’m Curry, know they can’t hold me.”

*Jazmine Sullivan – Stand Up

Today, Grammy Award winner Jazmine Sullivan, courtesy of RCA Records, releases her new and specially penned original song “Stand Up,” for the upcoming, long-anticipated film Till from MGM’s Orion Pictures.A story of a mother’s love for her lynched son was a catalyst for the civil rights movement we know today. Produced and co-written by the Academy Award® and Grammy Award® winning Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, the uplifting and heartfelt song runs at the final scene and end credits of the film. A tribute to Emmett and Mamie.

The new song focuses on how Mamie Till-Mobley “found her voice and purpose in so much turmoil,” Jazmine shares. “I’m honored to be able to contribute to such a powerful film about such a historic and tragic moment in American history.”

*Wallie The Sensei -Fck Love

Today, Compton’s emotive assassin Wallie The Sensei returns with the intense, emotionally complex single for “Fck Love.” via Capital Records. The smooth, melodic single samples the Luniz classic “I Got 5 On It” and builds on the momentum of “Golden Child,” a project spearheaded by “03 Flow,” which has amassed more than 12 million views on Youtube. A true labor of love, “03 Flow” pays homage to fellow rapper 03 Greedo, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence. It soon took on a life of its own with radio support, streaming success, and glowing praise from music peers such as the late PnB Rock.

Jazmine Sullivan, NLE Choppa & Toosii Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup was originally published on globalgrind.com