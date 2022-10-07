Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Ari Lennox’s chart topping album “age/sex/location” had the internet buzzing from its release in September. She recently premiered the music video for the single “POF” and the visuals are just what we asked for! The video displays dope smooth transitions that showcases the idea of plenty of fish in the sea. There’s also special appearances by Smino, Isaiah Rashad and Khadi! Watch the full video below…

Ari Lennox Releases Official Music Video For “POF” [Watch] was originally published on kysdc.com