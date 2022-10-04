Tiffany & Co. And Beyoncé Curate New Campaign Set To ‘Summer Renaissance’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Tiffany & Co. and Beyoncé are extending the summer vibes. The American luxury jewelry brand has shot a new campaign set to her “Summer Renaissance” song.

As per High Snobiety the specialty retailer is making very good use of their partnership with Bey. On Monday, Oct. 3 Tiffany & Co. launched their fall 2022 LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE campaign and set the visuals to her sleeper hit. The disco themed visual shows Mrs. Carter in all her star power while party goers revel in the good energy. Shot on a rare 65mm camera, the LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE anthem film is inspired by the iconic Studio 54-era of New York City.

As expected she is adorned with some opulent pieces from the Tiffany HardWear collection which is inspired by the bold energy and powerful architecture of New York City. Additionally, Beyoncé wears designs symbolizing togetherness and inclusivity; specifically the Tiffany Lock. This item features an innovative clasp and diamonds that are hand set by Tiffany master artisans to maximize brilliance. Signature gauge links play with tension, proportion and balance for designs that turn heads.

The 2022 LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE collection is available now and can be shopped here. You can watch the short film below.

