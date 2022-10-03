Rest In Power: New Court Documents Reveal PnB Rock’s Final Moments

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The world now knows more details behind PnB Rock’s shocking murder.

New court documents have revealed PnB Rock’s final moments. As per Vulture local police have pieced together what occurred that fateful day he was dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles with his girlfriend Steph Sibounheuang. On Thursday, Sept. 29 prosecutors filed a criminal complaint regarding the brutal incident that took his life. The documents claim a “man in a red shirt” saw the rapper walk into the restaurant apparently wearing hundreds of thousands worth of jewelry around his neck and on his wrist. Freddie Lee Trone then arrived shortly after in a black Buick Enclave and with his alleged son outside the dine-in spot.

The unidentified young man apparently was carrying a handgun and masked up prior to entering; that’s when police say the man wearing the red shirt exited. The perpetrator went directly to PnB Rock and pointed the gun saying “give me all of your jewelry, now!” He then shot Rock in the chest while he was still seated and two more times in the back after he fell face forward. The shooter then pointed the weapon to Sibounheuang saying “show me your hands,” and demanded, “give me that sh*t right now! I swear to God! I’ll shoot you in the head!” He took off her watch and the jewelry from PnB’s lifeless body.

Freddie Lee Trone drove back to pick up him and drove back home, parking the vehicle several blocks from their residence. It is still unsure if the man in the red shirt was in on the plot. “The murder of Mr. Allen dimmed a bright light in the lives of his fans, friends, and most importantly his family,” said Los Angeles County district attorney George Gascón. “The accused individuals’ alleged actions in this case were heartless and cruel and robbed the world of Mr. Allen’s talents.”

The son, who is a minor, has been apprehended. Freddie Lee Trone is still at large and is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone having information on the whereabouts of the suspect or anyone having additional information about this homicide is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide Divisions Detectives Nellie Knight or Matthew Clark at 323-786-5146. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.

The post Rest In Power: New Court Documents Reveal PnB Rock’s Final Moments appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Rest In Power: New Court Documents Reveal PnB Rock’s Final Moments was originally published on hiphopwired.com