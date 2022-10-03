Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Jordyn Woods is stacked, and we’re not talking about her bank account. The model and entrepreneur served a smooth flex to her 12.6 million followers in a black, sheer Mugler catsuit, and she looks spicy!

The jumpsuit featured velvet panels strategically placed over her bust in the form of a bustier, and down the side of her legs. The back was completely sheer, with a thong-like detailing over her rear end. Woods styled her chestnut and honey blonde hair in loose curls that cascaded down her back. The starlet opted for a soft glam look that perfected her sexy ensemble.

Sheer might be the mood for Woods. The 25-year-old Frst Place app creator celebrated her SHEIN collection launch and her birthday last month in a black, velvet mini-dress with sheer panels on the side. The sexy frock is one of the many glamorous looks from the collection.

Looks like Woods will have lots of wins in 2023. For her birthday, boyfriend Karl Towns decided he wanted to invest in his lady. In an Instagram post, she showed off a hand-written note written by her beau that read,

“Happy 25th Birthday! After this, you get to say you 18 every year like your moms lol. I know every year I have showered you with material gifts that people wish they could cop (king shit) but this year, your 25th year walking this earth, it’s time to go from that girl to a full woman. You pick two businesses you want to start and I will fund them. It’s time to take that next step, and I will walk with you step by step in this thing we call life. Te amo mucho, let’s take over the world… together.”

We love this for you, Jordyn!

DON’T MISS…

10 Times Jordyn Woods Effortlessly Slayed Our Lives

Jordyn Woods Kicks Off Her Birthday Week In Style

Jordyn Woods Shows Off Her ‘Thique’ Body In New Playboy Cover Shoot Photo

Jordyn Woods Celebrates Her Anniversary With Karl-Anthony Towns On A Romantic Weekend Getaway

Jordyn Woods Serves Curves Galore In A Sheer Mugler Catsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com