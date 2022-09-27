Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Zaya Wade is ready to take the world by storm and has just broken the internet again with her latest Instagram photos!

The teenage beauty took to the social platform to share a few new photos of herself looking as gorgeous as ever as she served face and full confidence. For her latest look, the starlet donned a white and floral printed cold shoulder baby doll like dress. The gorgeous teen was fresh faced, only rocking eye shadow and a bit of lip gloss, and was stunning as she served face for the photoshoot. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in a half up half down style with two curled bangs that framed the side of her face.

Zaya took to the platform to share the photo set with her followers, simply captioning the photos with a rose emoji and letting the pictures speak for themselves.

Check it out below.

She then shared an IG Reel of herself as she modeled the look to perfection and was all smiles in the short video. Check it out below.

Zaya is certainly a trailblazer and we can’t get enough of this talented team! Zaya’s superstar father, Dwyane Wade, recently filed a request to legally change his daughter’s name and gender so that the beauty can officially be known as Zaya.

Last month, According to Page Six, the 40 year old father petitioned the Los Angeles Superior Court for the 15-year-old’s name to be changed from Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade. Per the request and according to Page Six, Zaya will also be female in all legal documents moving forward.

Beauties, what do you think about Zaya’s stunning look? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Dwyane Wade Says The Hate Against His Daughter Sparks A Larger Conversation Around Transphobia

Zaya Wade Pays Tribute To Kobe And Gianna Bryant In Yellow Lakers Jersey Dress

Gabrielle Union & Zaya Wade Are Having Fun In The Sun During Isolation

Zaya Wade Is Chic In Latest Fashionable Instagram Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com